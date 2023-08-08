First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook

One more nice day before our weather turns wet and stormy again. Today will be a few degrees warmer than Monday, and we’ll lose the northwest wind, but overall a relatively pleasant late summer day with highs of about 84 to 88 and dew points in the upper 60s. This evening looks to be dry and mild, but active weather will approach from the west by early Wednesday.

On Wednesday into Wednesday night periods of rain and thunderstorms will become likely again, moving from west to east. There are questions about the timing….but overall it looks like a very wet and potentially stormy period. We are outlooked for a level 2 risk of severe…and are in the bulls-eye for excessive rainfall. Behind this system it looks like we’ll get back to a more typical August pattern for the end of the week into the weekend, with highs near 90°, more humidity, and occasional thunderstorm chances.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.