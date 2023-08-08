First Alert: Dense fog possible; nice, mild summer day ahead of stormy Wednesday

(KFVS) - Patchy, dense fog is possible in some locations this morning, especially in southern Illinois. Fog should burn off quickly after sunrise.

This afternoon is looking beautiful and a few degrees warmer.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

There will not be a cool northwest breeze today, but humidity will be low with dew points in the upper 60s.

Tonight will be dry and mild ahead of an active Wednesday.

There will be periods of rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday into Wednesday night.

Timing is not finalized just yet, but overall it looks like a very rainy and potentially stormy period.

Currently, the Heartland is outlooked at a level 2 out of 5 for the risk of severe storms.

Excessive rainfall and damaging winds look to be the main threats. Flash flooding will be a concern.

After the system moves out, expect a more typical August pattern for the end of the week into the weekend.

Highs will be near 90 degrees with more humidity and occasional thunderstorm chances.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.