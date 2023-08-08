Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Digital video baby monitors recalled due to burn hazard

Baby monitor recall
Baby monitor recall(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Company Philips Avent is recalling over 12,000 baby monitors due to a risk of burns and property damage.

According to the company, the rechargeable lithium-ion batteries in the Parent Unit monitors can overheat during charging, posing a risk of burns and property damage.

The recalled monitors include models SCD630 and SCD843 only, manufactured between March 2016 and December 2019. The company says those who have the monitors should immediately stop using them and contact Philips Avent for a free replacement.

Philips Avent says it has received 23 reports of baby monitors overheating in Europe, including seven with minor injuries. So far, no injuries have been reported in the United States.

The monitors were sold from March 2016 through January 2020 at ToysRUs.com, Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Jet.com, and https://www.usa.philips.com/

You can contact the company at www.philips.com/video-babymonitor-recall, or www.philips.com/avent and click on the banner stating “Important safety recall information about voluntary replacement action Philips Avent Baby Monitors” at the top of the page for more information, or toll-free at 833-276-5311 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Sundays.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Tyson food product is seen in Montpelier, Vt., Nov. 18, 2011. Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN)...
Tyson Foods closing 4 chicken processing plants in cost-cutting move
Thomas E. Clemens, 36, is facing a charge of first-degree making a terroristic threat.
Man accused of threatening Cape Girardeau officers
Alex Howie, 22 of Sikeston, is accused of stabbing a Sikeston Department of Public Safety...
Suspect accused of stabbing Sikeston DPS officer in head, back
Tyson Foods announced the Dexter facility and three other poultry production plants will close...
“We need to remain positive....” Dexter city leader responds to Tyson plant closure announcement
Cape Girardeau police are investigating multiple shots fired in the 1600 block of Good Hope...
Cape Girardeau police investigating multiple shots fired on Good Hope St.

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Heavy rainfall is causing some roads to become impassable in the Heartland.
Flash flooding impacting roads in the Heartland
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 16-year-old is suffering from serious injuries...
16-year-old seriously injured in crash in Pemiscot County
A dedication ceremony with a historical marker unveiling was held for Oscar Micheaux and Annie...
Metropolis recognizes two influential Americans with dedication ceremony
Construction continues at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.
City council leaders give final approval for construction of new hangars at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport