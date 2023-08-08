Digital video baby monitors recalled due to burn hazard

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Company Philips Avent is recalling over 12,000 baby monitors due to a risk of burns and property damage.

According to the company, the rechargeable lithium-ion batteries in the Parent Unit monitors can overheat during charging, posing a risk of burns and property damage.

The recalled monitors include models SCD630 and SCD843 only, manufactured between March 2016 and December 2019. The company says those who have the monitors should immediately stop using them and contact Philips Avent for a free replacement.

Philips Avent says it has received 23 reports of baby monitors overheating in Europe, including seven with minor injuries. So far, no injuries have been reported in the United States.

The monitors were sold from March 2016 through January 2020 at ToysRUs.com, Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Jet.com, and https://www.usa.philips.com/

You can contact the company at www.philips.com/video-babymonitor-recall, or www.philips.com/avent and click on the banner stating “Important safety recall information about voluntary replacement action Philips Avent Baby Monitors” at the top of the page for more information, or toll-free at 833-276-5311 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Sundays.

