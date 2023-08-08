Crews battling house fire in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire on the 40 block of North Henderson Avenue in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday morning, August 8.

Heavy smoke can be seen coming from the two-story home.

Crews from Jackson Fire Rescue are also on the scene.

N. Henderson Ave. is closed to traffic at Themis Street.

No other details are available at this time.

