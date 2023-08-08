Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Crews battling house fire in Cape Girardeau

Heavy smoke can be scene coming from a house on the 40 block of N. Henderson Ave. in Cape...
Heavy smoke can be scene coming from a house on the 40 block of N. Henderson Ave. in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday morning, Aug. 8.(Source: KFVS/Noland Cook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire on the 40 block of North Henderson Avenue in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday morning, August 8.

Heavy smoke can be seen coming from the two-story home.

Heavy smoke can be scene coming from a house on the 40 block of N. Henderson Ave. in Cape...
Heavy smoke can be scene coming from a house on the 40 block of N. Henderson Ave. in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday morning, Aug. 8.(Source: KFVS/Noland Cook)

Crews from Jackson Fire Rescue are also on the scene.

N. Henderson Ave. is closed to traffic at Themis Street.

No other details are available at this time.

Stay with Heartland News for updates.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Tyson food product is seen in Montpelier, Vt., Nov. 18, 2011. Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN)...
Tyson Foods closing 4 chicken processing plants in cost-cutting move
Alex Howie, 22 of Sikeston, is accused of stabbing a Sikeston Department of Public Safety...
Suspect accused of stabbing Sikeston DPS officer in head, back
Thomas E. Clemens, 36, is facing a charge of first-degree making a terroristic threat.
Man accused of threatening Cape Girardeau officers
Tyson Foods announced the Dexter facility and three other poultry production plants will close...
“We need to remain positive....” Dexter city leader responds to Tyson plant closure announcement
Cape Girardeau police are investigating multiple shots fired in the 1600 block of Good Hope...
Cape Girardeau police investigating multiple shots fired on Good Hope St.

Latest News

FILE - This April 8, 2020, file photo shows the Smithfield pork processing plant in Sioux...
Smithfield Foods to close 35 Missouri hog farms
Back-to-school lunch hacks: Double duty freezer packs
Back-to-school lunch hacks: Double duty freezer packs
Woman charged with arson of vacant building in Carbondale
Woman charged with arson of vacant building in Carbondale
Man accused of stabbing Sikeston DPS officer
Man accused of stabbing Sikeston DPS officer