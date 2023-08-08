Crash blocking KY 94/Moscow Ave. at KY 1099/South 7th St. in Hickman

HICKMAN, Ky. (KFVS) - A crash is blocking the intersection of KY 94/Moscow Ave. and KY 1099/7th Street in the city of Hickman.

According to a news release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the crash on Tuesday, August 8 took out a primary utility pole.

The intersection is blocked so utility crews can replace the pole and utility lines.

The estimated duration is 5 hours.

Drivers may detour via side streets. Commercial trucks should find an alternate route before reaching the intersection because there are limited detour opportunities for semi trucks.

