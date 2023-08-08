City council leaders give final approval for construction of new hangars at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Construction continues at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

The Cape Girardeau City Council gave its final approval to start construction on new “T-Hangars” to replace the old and damaged hangars.

T-Hangars are named because of the shape of the floorplan. These 20 new hangars will be used to house planes at the airport.

The $2.9 million cost will be paid for by various taxes and grants.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.