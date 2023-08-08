Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

City council leaders give final approval for construction of new hangars at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport

Cape Girardeau City Council approves start of construction at airport.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Construction continues at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

The Cape Girardeau City Council gave its final approval to start construction on new “T-Hangars” to replace the old and damaged hangars.

T-Hangars are named because of the shape of the floorplan. These 20 new hangars will be used to house planes at the airport.

The $2.9 million cost will be paid for by various taxes and grants.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports all lanes are reopened after a multi-vehicle crash that...
2 injured in multi-vehicle crash on US 60 at Rte. F in Stoddard Co.; all lanes reopened
FILE - A Tyson food product is seen in Montpelier, Vt., Nov. 18, 2011. Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN)...
Tyson Foods closing 4 chicken processing plants in cost-cutting move
Power outages are being reported as storms moved through the Heartland Sunday night into early...
Power outages reported in the Heartland 8/7
One man was injured after his commercial motor vehicle overturned on US 60 in Stoddard County
US 60 blocked after tractor trailer overturned
Two children were pulled out of the vehicle by someone who saw the crash, 20-year-old Destiny...
New Madrid County crash sends five people to hospital, including three juveniles

Latest News

A dedication ceremony with a historical marker unveiling was held for Oscar Micheaux and Annie...
Metropolis recognizes two influential Americans with dedication ceremony
In western Kentucky, one high school is starting the new year with new technology, to keep its...
Heartland high school starting new year with new technology to improve safety
An officer with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety is recovering after a stabbing Sunday...
Suspect arrested after stabbing Sikeston DPS officer in head, back
Repairs are coming to the Cape La Croix Trail in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
City council leaders approve grant request to improve Cape La Croix Trail