City council leaders give final approval for construction of new hangars at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Construction continues at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.
The Cape Girardeau City Council gave its final approval to start construction on new “T-Hangars” to replace the old and damaged hangars.
T-Hangars are named because of the shape of the floorplan. These 20 new hangars will be used to house planes at the airport.
The $2.9 million cost will be paid for by various taxes and grants.
