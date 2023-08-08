Heartland Votes
Cape Girardeau police investigating several separate, recent shootings

Police are investigating several separate shootings that were reported over the weekend and the...
Police are investigating several separate shootings that were reported over the weekend and the past few days.(Tayler Davis)
By Breanna Harris
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating several separate shootings that were reported over the weekend and the past few days.

A few of those recent shooting locations include Hanover, Benton, Sprigg and Normal Streets.

Patrolman Bobby Newton with the Cape Girardeau Police Department told us the shootings have them on high alert. Officers are out patrolling the area in hopes of deterring some of that crime.

If you witness something, he said there is something you can do.

“If you’re in a safe area and you feel comfortable and you feel safe by doing that, a picture is worth a thousand words,” he said. “So if they can get a picture of that vehicle or some individuals that’s involved, that helps us out tremendously.”

He said they do have a few leads. Newton said they have a few suspects they are looking into, as well as vehicles involved in the shootings.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 573-335-6621, the anonymous tip line at 573-339-6313 or text “CAPEPD” to 847411.

