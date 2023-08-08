Cape Girardeau police investigating report of car hit by gunfire

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a report of a vehicle hit by gunfire.

According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, at around 6 a.m. on Monday, August 7, officers responded to the station where a man told them at around 1:30 a.m. he was driving in the area of Cape Meadows and E. Cape Rock Dr. when he heard several “pops” and later noticed damage to his vehicle.

Police say the vehicle had an apparent bullet hole in it.

Officers collected evidence, but say no arrests have been made, as of Tuesday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing.

