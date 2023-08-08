Cape Girardeau PD investigating report of suspicious person at park impersonating officer

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a suspicious person at Capaha Park who reportedly was impersonating an officer.

According to a release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, they received a call on Monday, August 7 from the victim who said that while at Capaha Park, a man about 45 years old, wearing a grey t-shirt and with no facial hair approached them and identified himself as an off-duty police officer.

The victim said the man did not provide any type of identification to them. The man asked for one of the victim’s IDs and took a photograph of it. He then told the victims that they needed to leave, and he left the area.

Police say the man was driving a red pickup truck, possibly a four-door truck.

They reminded everyone to be vigilant wherever you are. If an officer approaches you, most likely they will be in uniform. If they approach you while off duty, they are still required to carry their identification, according to Cape Girardeau Police Department policy.

Police say if an officer approaches you out of uniform, request to see identification from the officer. If you feel uneasy, call 911 immediately and ask them to send a uniformed officer to your location or verify if the officer’s information that they provided is accurate.

Police are working to identify the man in the park.

Anyone with information is asked to call 573-335-6621, the anonymous tip line at 573-339-6313 or text “CAPEPD” to 847411.

