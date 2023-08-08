Anheuser-Busch sells 8 brands

Heartland Votes
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Tilray Brands has announced they have acquired eight beer and beverage brands from Anheuser-Busch.

The cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged good company will acquire Breckenridge Brewery, Shock Top, Blue Point Brewing Company, Redhook Brewing, Widmer Brothers Brewing, Square Mile Cider Company, HiBall Energy and 10 Barrel Brewing Company. The acquisition will make Tilray the 5th largest craft beer brewer in the United States, according to the company.

The transaction is expected to close sometime this year.

