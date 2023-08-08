Heartland Votes
‘An integral part of our team’: Fairway police pay tribute to fallen Ofc. Jonah Oswald

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Fairway Police Department said 29-year-old Jonah Oswald has died from his injuries after being critically injured in a shooting that happened at a QuikTrip gas station at Lamar Avenue and I-35.

Officer Oswald was a four-year veteran of the FPD and leaves behind a wife and two young children. The Oswald family is appreciative of the support being shown to them but they do ask for privacy at this time.

The shooting happened at the Lamar Ave. QuikTrip off I-35 Sunday morning following a police chase that started at another QuikTrip off 95th Street and I-35.

Police were made aware of a stolen car and responded to the QT when the driver then struck a police car and drove off. Two suspects got out of the car when they got to the Lamar Ave. QT and ran inside the gas station.

That’s where both Oswald and one of the suspects, 40-year-old Shannon Wayne Marshall from Tennessee, were killed. Another woman, Andrea Rene Cothran, is now in custody and charged with aggravated assault.

Fairway Chief of Police J.P. Thurlo wrote in a statement Monday night announcing the death of one of his officers, “I am heartbroken at the tragic loss of officer Jonah Oswald, who made the ultimate sacrifice while carrying out his oath to serve and protect.”

“Officer Oswald was an integral part of our team and made significant contributions to our department and to the fairway community. We will remember him as a warm-hearted individual whose hard work and passion touched the lives of many.”

“On behalf of the entire Fairway Police Department, and the city of Fairway, I extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to Officer Oswald’s family and friends. We recognize that their loss is immeasurable, and our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

