Ameren leaders warn homeowners, businesses of possible scam after powerful storms

Ameren leaders warning homeowners and businesses of potential scam after powerful storms.
Ameren leaders warning homeowners and businesses of potential scam after powerful storms.(Colin Baillie)
By Colin Baillie
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ELDORADO, Ill. (KFVS) - Once powerful and damaging storms move through, potential scammers quickly move in.

For one southern Illinois business, the scam call came in just hours after a storm hit.

We caught up with Ameren to discuss all of the red flags you need to know.

Watson’s Funeral Home in Eldorado received that call Monday morning. Leaders at Ameren Illinois say this is happening more and more.

“It’s bothersome because even though you know your bills are paid, it gives you second thought. ‘Well, am I alright,’ you know,” said Jerry Watson, part owner of Watson’s Funeral Home.

Watson said scammers demanded a prepaid credit card or their power would be shut off.

He said he immediately knew something wasn’t right.

“Now, that was the first red flag to me. The Ameren logo was not on my caller ID. And the other was his insistence that you have to call this number right now, you have to call this number right now, which like I said doesn’t make any sense to me,” he added.

Watson isn’t alone. Ameren leaders say these kind of calls pick up after severe weather. They often target those who are cleaning up storm damage.

“A lot of times the scam caller will demand immediate payment, they’re threatening so to speak as far as electric disconnection and they even are so persuasive they can make the customer start to question themselves like, well, maybe I didn’t make that payment,” said Tina Gibbs, manager at Community Relations Ameren Illinois.

After Watson got off the phone, he called Saline County Sheriff Whipper Johnson who told us Watson did the right thing by calling law enforcement.

“We ask that everybody gives us a call. A lot of times the calls are international, they’re not anybody local, so we can’t get a whole lot done, but we can let people be more mindful to guard those PIN numbers, to not buy prepaid cards, to not give our personal information, to not give our account numbers and things of that nature,” said Johnson.

And Watson said he’s glad he didn’t pay up.

“It’s kind of scary for a lot of people,” he explained. “They’d be very upset and probably up to even make that call.”

We talked with Ameren leaders and they said they will never threaten to disconnect your power over the phone. If they were to turn the power off, you would receive a letter in the mail.

