Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

5-year-old girl shot, killed in Belleville

Belleville Police taped off a house on South 88th Street Monday.
Belleville Police taped off a house on South 88th Street Monday.(KMOV staff)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVILLE (KMOV) -- A 5-year-old girl was shot and killed in Belleville Monday, the second child victim of gun violence in the St. Louis region on the same day.

Police responded to South 88th Street around 6:30 p.m. after the child was shot.

Police said that when they arrived at the scene, they saw a car associated with the home speeding toward a local hospital. They said despite extensive life-saving efforts, the girl died.

Belleville Police Detectives, the Child Death Investigation Task Force, St. Clair County Coroner’s Office and St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office are investigating the case.

Police said they have limited information to release, but they do not believe there is a suspect at large.

Another child, 7, died after being shot in the head in Berkeley, Missouri, in St. Louis County. Dozens of children have become victims of child gun violence in the St. Louis area this year.

People can get gun locks for free around St. Louis.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Tyson food product is seen in Montpelier, Vt., Nov. 18, 2011. Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN)...
Tyson Foods closing 4 chicken processing plants in cost-cutting move
Thomas E. Clemens, 36, is facing a charge of first-degree making a terroristic threat.
Man accused of threatening Cape Girardeau officers
Alex Howie, 22 of Sikeston, is accused of stabbing a Sikeston Department of Public Safety...
Suspect accused of stabbing Sikeston DPS officer in head, back
Tyson Foods announced the Dexter facility and three other poultry production plants will close...
“We need to remain positive....” Dexter city leader responds to Tyson plant closure announcement
Cape Girardeau police are investigating multiple shots fired in the 1600 block of Good Hope...
Cape Girardeau police investigating multiple shots fired on Good Hope St.

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Heavy rainfall is causing some roads to become impassable in the Heartland.
Flash flooding impacting roads in the Heartland
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 16-year-old is suffering from serious injuries...
16-year-old seriously injured in crash in Pemiscot County
A dedication ceremony with a historical marker unveiling was held for Oscar Micheaux and Annie...
Metropolis recognizes two influential Americans with dedication ceremony
Construction continues at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.
City council leaders give final approval for construction of new hangars at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport