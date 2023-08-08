16-year-old seriously injured in crash in Pemiscot County

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 16-year-old is suffering from serious injuries following a crash on Route B in Pemiscot County, Missouri Monday evening.

According to the MSHP crash report, the 16-year-old female was travelling southbound on Rte. B just north of U.S. 412 when her vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway. Her vehicle then struck a tree and overturned.

She was transported to a hospital in Arkansas for treatment of serious injuries. Her vehicle was totaled.

