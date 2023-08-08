16-year-old seriously injured in crash in Pemiscot County
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 16-year-old is suffering from serious injuries following a crash on Route B in Pemiscot County, Missouri Monday evening.
According to the MSHP crash report, the 16-year-old female was travelling southbound on Rte. B just north of U.S. 412 when her vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway. Her vehicle then struck a tree and overturned.
She was transported to a hospital in Arkansas for treatment of serious injuries. Her vehicle was totaled.
