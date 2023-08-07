Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

“We need to remain positive....” Dexter city leader responds to Tyson plant closure announcement

Tyson Foods announced the Dexter facility and three other poultry production plants will close...
Tyson Foods announced the Dexter facility and three other poultry production plants will close in order to lower costs.(Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - Tyson Foods announced on Monday, August 7 the company will be closing four chicken processing plants, which includes operations in Dexter.

According to the City of Dexter, the closure is expected to impact 683 Tyson employees at the Dexter facility and others connected to the plant. This would include chicken growers, farmers, truck drivers and more.

Dexter city leaders said Tyson plans to lock the factory doors by October 13, 2023.

As the shock of the announcement sets in, Dexter City Administrator David Wyman is asking the community to support all of the plant’s workers and to understand the decision to close the Dexter location was made at a corporate level.

“We need to remain positive about our local Tyson management and local Tyson employees,” said Wyman in a released statement. “They had zero input on the decision, and we have enjoyed a tremendous relationship with them for years.”

Tyson said the decision to close the Dexter plant and the plants in North Little Rock, Arkansas, Corydon, Indiana, and Noel, Mo., is to lower costs.

In the released statement, Wyman explained the closure of the Dexter facility and the other plants makes sense from a corporate standpoint because they are older.

Wyman said the Dexter plant was opened in the 1930s and poultry production has been active in the city since the 1890s.

It’s believed the shutdown of the plant will have a significant impact on the local economy.

Wyman said city leaders recognize this and are focusing on how to encourage economic development in Dexter.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports all lanes are reopened after a multi-vehicle crash that...
2 injured in multi-vehicle crash on US 60 at Rte. F in Stoddard Co.; all lanes reopened
One man was injured after his commercial motor vehicle overturned on US 60 in Stoddard County
US 60 blocked after tractor trailer overturned
Power outages are being reported as storms moved through the Heartland Sunday night into early...
Power outages reported in the Heartland 8/7
It’s a foggy start to your Sunday, with cloudy conditions for most of the day, but you can...
First Alert: Dry, cloudy morning; chance of rain, thunderstorms later today
Two children were pulled out of the vehicle by someone who saw the crash, 20-year-old Destiny...
New Madrid County crash sends five people to hospital, including three juveniles

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
It’s not welcome back week at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, it’s “Weeks of Welcome.”
SIUC to kickoff the new school year with ‘Weeks of Welcome’
A 50-year-old man from Farmington, Mo., was walking across US 67 when he was struck by a GMC...
Man killed trying to cross Route 67 in St. Francois Co.
Power outages are being reported as storms moved through the Heartland Sunday night into early...
Power outages reported in the Heartland 8/7