“We need to remain positive....” Dexter city leader responds to Tyson plant closure announcement

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - Tyson Foods announced on Monday, August 7 the company will be closing four chicken processing plants, which includes operations in Dexter.

According to the City of Dexter, the closure is expected to impact 683 Tyson employees at the Dexter facility and others connected to the plant. This would include chicken growers, farmers, truck drivers and more.

Dexter city leaders said Tyson plans to lock the factory doors by October 13, 2023.

As the shock of the announcement sets in, Dexter City Administrator David Wyman is asking the community to support all of the plant’s workers and to understand the decision to close the Dexter location was made at a corporate level.

“We need to remain positive about our local Tyson management and local Tyson employees,” said Wyman in a released statement. “They had zero input on the decision, and we have enjoyed a tremendous relationship with them for years.”

Tyson said the decision to close the Dexter plant and the plants in North Little Rock, Arkansas, Corydon, Indiana, and Noel, Mo., is to lower costs.

In the released statement, Wyman explained the closure of the Dexter facility and the other plants makes sense from a corporate standpoint because they are older.

Wyman said the Dexter plant was opened in the 1930s and poultry production has been active in the city since the 1890s.

It’s believed the shutdown of the plant will have a significant impact on the local economy.

Wyman said city leaders recognize this and are focusing on how to encourage economic development in Dexter.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.