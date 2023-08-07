Thrillville Thrillbillies sink Cape Catfish for the Prairie Land Division Championship

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Thrillville closed the regular season on a hot streak of 10-2. That helped clinch their first playoff spot in the Thrillbillies’ first season as a team.

When the postseason finally began on Sunday, Thrillville burst onto the scene using a huge third inning at the plate for their first postseason win, 10-5 over the Cape Catfish.

Cape had home field advantage for the Prospect League’s Prairie Land Division Championship thanks to the regular season first half title. The Catfish also had a 1-0 lead in the first inning thanks to a Justin Carinci sacrifice fly, scoring Chris Hall.

Then the Thrillbillies flipped a switch.

Thrillville scored seven runs in the top of the third inning, all with two outs. Alex Wilson, Jackson Cooke, Jackson Lindsey and Bryson Arnette, in that order, drove in consecutive RBI’s. Then after a Catfish pitching change and a base on balls, Charlie Corum blasted a three-run home run over the wall in left field.

The Thrillbillies would extended their lead to 10-2.

In the bottom of the ninth Cape rallied to score three runs, pulling within 10-5, then loaded the bases with only one out and the heart of the order due up. However, the Thrillbillies defense got out of the jam to seal the win.

Thrillville advances to the Western Conference Championship game on Tuesday. The Thrillbillies will host the Quincy Gems at a time still to be determined by the Prospect League.

Playing for Ashton Smith

In their final regular season game on Saturday night the Thrillbillies played in remembrance of Ashton Smith, who died suddenly less than two weeks ago.

Smith was a catcher for Thrillville who wore No. 24.

Playing with Smith’s initials on their hats and “24″ painted on the field, the Thrillbillies scored 24 runs in that game.

“I love Thrillville...and I have a big shoutout to our guy up there, Ashton. I love you Ash. I love that you’re watching over us everyday,” said Corum. “Scoring 24 runs in his honor last night was incredible.”

The Thrillbillies followed that up by scoring 10 runs on 14 hits against the Catfish in the Division Championship game on Sunday.

“That equaled his number to 24 tonight,” said Thrillville Manager Ralph Santana. “Right now we’re doing something special.”

In the @ProspectLeague Prairie Land Division Championship tonight the @GoThrillbillies scored 10 runs on 14 hits (10+14=24). This comes 24 hours after Thrillville scored 24 runs in their final regular season game playing in remembrance of Ashton Smith, who wore No. 24 pic.twitter.com/8m7osYnwFf — Jess Todd (@JessTodd_KFVS) August 7, 2023

