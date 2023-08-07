Thrillville Thrillbillies prepare for first-ever home playoff game

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Thrillville Thrillbillies are preparing for their first-ever home playoff game.

Fresh off a 10-5 defeat of the Cape Catfish, the newly crowned Division Champion Thrillbillies are “pumped” for the playoffs.

The Thrillbillies will face the Quincey Gems in a one-game battle for the Prospect League’s Western Conference Championship on Tuesday, August 8. The winner will then play for the Prospect League Title starting on Thursday.

The Thrillbillies have a league best 22 – 8 record in the second half of the season, but Santana said they are playing for much more than statistics or championships.

On July 24, Thrillbillies catcher, and Du Quoin native, Ashton Smith passed away unexpectedly in his sleep due to a seizure.

“Now, we’re playing for Ashton,” Field Manager Ralph Santana said.

Players and coaches are wearing special red caps and necklaces that honor Smith, along with their red team jerseys.

“We scored 24 runs when we started wearing our special red uniforms, and then went into Cape and knocked off the Catfish,” Santana said. “We’ll be back in red on Tuesday, and we’d love to see all the Thrillbillies Fans wear red too. A sea of red, to honor Ash.”

Tickets start at just $5 for Tuesday’s Game and are available online at www.Thrillbillies.com.

Fans can also visit the Stadium Box Office in Marion until 5 p.m. on Monday with extended hours on Game Day.

Gates open at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday with the first pitch at 6:45 p.m.

