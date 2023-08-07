Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Teen, 14, arrested after family says 12-year-old shot at birthday sleepover

Police said the 14-year-old suspect is being held at a juvenile detention center on a charge of manslaughter. (KARE, FAMILY PHOTO, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Police on Sunday announced the arrest of a 14-year-old in the shooting death of a 12-year-old in St. Paul, Minnesota.

St. Paul police said the 14-year-old is being held at a juvenile detention center on a charge of manslaughter. Police have not identified him.

Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died. Family identified the 12-year-old as Markee Jones, KSTP-TV reported.

Martez Hill told the station that his nephew, Jones, was shot during a birthday celebration. He said about 14 kids were having a sleepover. They were playing with a gun when it went off, Hill said.

“This should’ve never happened,” he told KSTP-TV.

“I hope this brings a lot of attention to people who have firearms to make sure you keep your gun safely locked away,” Jones’ aunt Lakrisha Hill said. “Kids are curious, and now I have a nephew to bury because of somebody else’s mistake.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports all lanes are reopened after a multi-vehicle crash that...
2 injured in multi-vehicle crash on US 60 at Rte. F in Stoddard Co.; all lanes reopened
Power outages are being reported as storms moved through the Heartland this week.
Power outages reported in the Heartland 8/6
One man was injured after his commercial motor vehicle overturned on US 60 in Stoddard County
US 60 blocked after tractor trailer overturned
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Heavy rainfall is causing some roads to become impassable in the Heartland.
Flash flooding impacting roads in the Heartland

Latest News

A man is continuing to heal from injuries involving a bear attack that happened in his garage....
Man survives bear attack in his own garage
Power outages are being reported as storms moved through the Heartland this week.
Power outages reported in the Heartland 8/6
There will be a dedication ceremony with a Historical Marker unveiling for Oscar Micheaux and...
Metropolis to recognize two influential Americans with dedication ceremony
Wildlife officials say the bear is set to be relocated to Colorado. (KMAX, KOVR, CDFW, BEAR...
Bear, cubs captured after being linked to 21 break-ins in Lake Tahoe
The United States is out of the Women's World Cup after losing a dramatic 5 to 4 penalty...
Fans remain proud despite US crashing out of Women's World Cup