Suspect wanted in Dyersburg, Tenn. armed robbery

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KFVS) - A suspect is wanted in connection with an armed robbery over the weekend in western Tennessee.

According to the Dyersburg Police Department, they responded to a robbery around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 6 at the Dodge Store, 801 South Main.

Employees told officers they were robbed at gunpoint and the suspect made threats to shoot them.

They say the suspect ran from the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

According to police, the suspect was described as tall and wearing a mask and hoodie. He was armed with a handgun with an extended round magazine.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 285-TIPS, 311 or the criminal investigation division at 288-7679.

