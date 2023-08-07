Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Suspect wanted in Dyersburg, Tenn. armed robbery

According to police, the suspect was described as tall and wearing a mask and hoodie. He was...
According to police, the suspect was described as tall and wearing a mask and hoodie. He was armed with a handgun with an extended round magazine.(Dyersburg Police Department/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KFVS) - A suspect is wanted in connection with an armed robbery over the weekend in western Tennessee.

According to the Dyersburg Police Department, they responded to a robbery around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 6 at the Dodge Store, 801 South Main.

Employees told officers they were robbed at gunpoint and the suspect made threats to shoot them.

They say the suspect ran from the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

According to police, the suspect was described as tall and wearing a mask and hoodie. He was armed with a handgun with an extended round magazine.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 285-TIPS, 311 or the criminal investigation division at 288-7679.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports all lanes are reopened after a multi-vehicle crash that...
2 injured in multi-vehicle crash on US 60 at Rte. F in Stoddard Co.; all lanes reopened
One man was injured after his commercial motor vehicle overturned on US 60 in Stoddard County
US 60 blocked after tractor trailer overturned
Power outages are being reported as storms moved through the Heartland Sunday night into early...
Power outages reported in the Heartland 8/7
It’s a foggy start to your Sunday, with cloudy conditions for most of the day, but you can...
First Alert: Dry, cloudy morning; chance of rain, thunderstorms later today
Two children were pulled out of the vehicle by someone who saw the crash, 20-year-old Destiny...
New Madrid County crash sends five people to hospital, including three juveniles

Latest News

Power outages are being reported as storms moved through the Heartland Sunday night into early...
Power outages reported in the Heartland 8/7
Tyson Foods Inc. to close four plants, including one in Stoddard County, Mo.
Tyson Foods plant closing in Stoddard Co.
SIUC prepares to welcome students back to campus.
SIUC to kickoff the new school year with ‘Weeks of Welcome’
Tyson Foods announced the Dexter facility and three other poultry production plants will close...
“We need to remain positive....” Dexter city leader responds to Tyson plant closure announcement