SIUC to kickoff the new school year with ‘Weeks of Welcome’

It’s not welcome back week at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, it’s “Weeks of Welcome.”
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Welcome activities for the 2023 fall semester begin with Dawg Days New Student Retreat on Aug. 13 through Wednesday, Aug. 16. The retreat is an activity filled opportunity for new students to network, connect with campus leaders and learn about services available.

Campus move in begins on Wednesday, Aug. 16 with new students followed by returning students on Friday.

During campus move, there are daily and multiple events scheduled: from tours, ice cream socials, a pep rally, games, Chancellor’s Welcome Fest free food, night activities and more, which can be found here.

Classes at SIUC begin Monday, Aug. 21, but the welcome to campus events don’t end there.

Weeks of Welcome, or WOW, keeps going strong through the end of September:

  • Saluki Sprint on Sept. 2 at 5:45 p.m.: All incoming students can ‘sprint’ across the field at Saluki Stadium, which is a welcoming tradition at SIUC
  • Diversity Week 2023 from Aug. 28 through Aug. 31: Schedule of events can be found here once finalized.
  • Saluki Family Weekend from Sept. 29 through October 1: This includes a craft sale, Greek Sing, Salukis Football and other activities, which wraps up WOW
  • Other WOW events include open houses, movies, a job fair, a backyard campfire, a hiking trip, pickleball tournament, student organization events and more.
  • WOW schedule of events can be found here

