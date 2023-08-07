Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

A quiet start to the week

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 8/7.
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good afternoon, it has been a nice start to our Monday. A cold front is sweeping across the region bringing below average temperatures and gusty winds from the NW. Today we will remain mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s. Tonight, skies will become partly cloudy with some patchy fog, this is expected to roll into Tuesday morning. Tuesday setting up to be another pleasant day before showers and storms arrive late Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Watching the potential for strong to severe storms throughout the day Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has already put the Heartland under a slight risk (level 2) for flash flood potential and damaging winds. Another round of storms looks possible towards the end of the week.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports all lanes are reopened after a multi-vehicle crash that...
2 injured in multi-vehicle crash on US 60 at Rte. F in Stoddard Co.; all lanes reopened
One man was injured after his commercial motor vehicle overturned on US 60 in Stoddard County
US 60 blocked after tractor trailer overturned
Power outages are being reported as storms moved through the Heartland Sunday night into early...
Power outages reported in the Heartland 8/7
It’s a foggy start to your Sunday, with cloudy conditions for most of the day, but you can...
First Alert: Dry, cloudy morning; chance of rain, thunderstorms later today
Two children were pulled out of the vehicle by someone who saw the crash, 20-year-old Destiny...
New Madrid County crash sends five people to hospital, including three juveniles

Latest News

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 8/7.
First Alert: Tracking storms this week
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Monday Morning Outlook
First Alert Forecast at 7:45 a.m. 8/7
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 8/7
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 8/7
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 8/7