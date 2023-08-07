A quiet start to the week

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good afternoon, it has been a nice start to our Monday. A cold front is sweeping across the region bringing below average temperatures and gusty winds from the NW. Today we will remain mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s. Tonight, skies will become partly cloudy with some patchy fog, this is expected to roll into Tuesday morning. Tuesday setting up to be another pleasant day before showers and storms arrive late Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Watching the potential for strong to severe storms throughout the day Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has already put the Heartland under a slight risk (level 2) for flash flood potential and damaging winds. Another round of storms looks possible towards the end of the week.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.