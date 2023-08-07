Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Owner of massage parlor arrested, accused of human trafficking

Zhuo Liu
Zhuo Liu(Blytheville Police)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (WMC) - A business owner in Blytheville was arrested and accused of human trafficking.

Officers were called to Royal Asian Massage on East Main Street on July 29 where they determined a woman was being held against her will inside of the business.

The victim told officers she was locked inside the building because she refused to perform sex acts on behalf of the business owner.

Zhuo Liu, 52, from Chicago was arrested and charged with trafficking of person, false imprisonment and promoting prostitution.

Liu was taken into custody in Missouri and extradited back to Arkansas.

The business was closed down and Liu is in jail on a $1 million bond.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports all lanes are reopened after a multi-vehicle crash that...
2 injured in multi-vehicle crash on US 60 at Rte. F in Stoddard Co.; all lanes reopened
FILE - A Tyson food product is seen in Montpelier, Vt., Nov. 18, 2011. Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN)...
Tyson Foods closing 4 chicken processing plants in cost-cutting move
Power outages are being reported as storms moved through the Heartland Sunday night into early...
Power outages reported in the Heartland 8/7
One man was injured after his commercial motor vehicle overturned on US 60 in Stoddard County
US 60 blocked after tractor trailer overturned
Two children were pulled out of the vehicle by someone who saw the crash, 20-year-old Destiny...
New Madrid County crash sends five people to hospital, including three juveniles

Latest News

Power outages are being reported as storms moved through the Heartland Sunday night into early...
Power outages reported in the Heartland 8/7
Records show 14% of rural Missouri hospitals are at “immediate risk” of closure.
Report: One-third of Missouri’s rural hospitals at risk of closure
Eldorado, Ill. residents were left picking up the pieces on Monday after a powerful storm took...
Eldorado residents picking up after powerful storm takes down tree limbs, powerlines
Cape Girardeau police are investigating multiple shots fired in the 1600 block of Good Hope...
Cape Girardeau police investigating multiple shots fired on Good Hope St.
Tyson Foods announced the Dexter facility and three other poultry production plants will close...
“We need to remain positive....” Dexter city leader responds to Tyson plant closure announcement