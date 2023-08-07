Heartland Votes
Oliver House open in Jackson after remodel

The newly remodeled Oliver House in Jackson, Missouri was open for tours today
By Makenzie Williams
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The newly remodeled Oliver House in Jackson, Missouri was open for tours today.

On August 6, a handful of people stopped in to check it out and learn a bit more about history.

Kyle Mabuse is the president of the Jackson Heritage Association. He said the Oliver House means a lot to him as a teacher.

“I’m a history teacher by profession so this just speaks to me,” Mabuce said. “The house itself, some people think a house is just a place, but it really is a place but you can feel a different atmosphere when people are here and doing things.”

The Oliver House will be holding a bourbon tasting in September on the lawn.

