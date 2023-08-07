Oliver House open in Jackson after remodel
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The newly remodeled Oliver House in Jackson, Missouri was open for tours today.
On August 6, a handful of people stopped in to check it out and learn a bit more about history.
Kyle Mabuse is the president of the Jackson Heritage Association. He said the Oliver House means a lot to him as a teacher.
“I’m a history teacher by profession so this just speaks to me,” Mabuce said. “The house itself, some people think a house is just a place, but it really is a place but you can feel a different atmosphere when people are here and doing things.”
The Oliver House will be holding a bourbon tasting in September on the lawn.
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.