New law makes it easier for food banks to receive goods from farmers

QUINCY (WGEM) - Fresh produce, meats, and dairy are all part of a healthy diet but not everyone can afford them. A new Illinois law looks to benefit food banks, their clients and farmers.

The new law makes it easier for farmers to donate produce, meat, and dairy.

Adams County Farm Bureau Manager Shawn Valter said if farmers had wanted to donate their goods...they didn’t have a direct pipeline to food banks and didn’t have a way to get them there.

The new law requires the Department of Human Services to establish transportation for farmers goods to the food pantry’s. Valter said this would help reduce waste.

“Say an orchard, they have apples or peaches that might not be suitable to actually go to the store because they have blemishes on them and things like that. The consumer might not really be willing to pay for, but the quality is still there, they just don’t look as good on the outside,” Valter said.

He said the state would also pay farmers for their donation.

The Horizons Food Pantry and Soup Kitchen Director of Buildings and Systems Mark Geissler said they’ve seen a 20-25% increase in the number of people using their services.

Geissler said they do get fresh produce from local retailers and those with their own garden but that supply is inconsistent depending on the time of year. He said while canned goods and other foods help, having more nutritious farm fresh food would help their clientele.

“We are very blessed by the donations we have coming in, the shelf stable products, the canned products and boxed and dry things are a huge blessing. And we continue to need those products, but having fresh products coming in that still don’t have, especially a lot of added sodium, it would be a huge blessing,” Geissler said.

Geissler said the state assisting with transportation of those goods would make it easier for farmers to donate, and it means it could add more to their pantry.

Geissler said donations remain steady, but any extra assistance would keep up with the demand.

