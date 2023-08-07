Mo. DNR’s Drought Assessment Committee to discuss coordinated state, federal response

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ Drought Assessment Committee will meet this month to discuss a comprehensive state and federal response to the current drought conditions.

According to a release from the Mo. DNR, the committee will meet from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, August 22, at the East Elm Street Conference Center in Jefferson City, Mo. The meeting is open to the public and will also be live streamed via Webex.

This will be the committee’s third meeting since Governor Mike Parson issued a drought alert on May 31 with Executive Order 23-05.

Executive Order 23-05 declared a drought alert for Mo. counties that are in moderate, severe or extreme drought. Nearly all of the state has experienced at least abnormally dry conditions this summer.

The Drought Assessment Committee is made up of representatives from state and federal partner agencies who provide information, recommendations and coordination to mitigate impacts of the drought, according to the release.

Residents are encouraged to help local, state and national decision makers better understand drought conditions in their area by submitting a survey form via the Condition Monitoring Observer Reports (CMOR) service at droughtimpacts.unl.edu/Tools/ConditionMonitoringObservations.aspx.

For updated drought information, including a link to the U.S. Drought Monitor map of Mo., visit dnr.mo.gov/drought.

