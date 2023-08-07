Mississippi County working on restoring water to customers

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Public Water Supply District #1 in Mississippi County is currently working to restore water to their customers after lightning struck a line.

According to posts from the PWSD Facebook page, crews were attempting to locate a line that was hit by lightning around 4:45 a.m. on Friday, August 4. The line struck was alongside County Road 326 and is the main supply for around 500 people in Mississippi County.

As of Sunday evening, August 6, it’s estimated 200 people have had their water restored. Manager and Operator, Joleda Hall, said that due to rain filling a ditch where the line is located, the ditch is full of water and the main line is difficult to locate.

With assistance from the Missouri Rural Water Association Circuit Rider, Wayne Roderman, those with PWSD attempted to find valves under the water to attempt to restore water. Those down HWY UU and the eastern part of the counter had their water restored on Sunday, including 100 customers.

Those with their water restored on Sunday are not under a boil water order. According to the PWSD Facebook page, their water wasn’t under a broken line but a valve was turned off.

Currently, County Road 326 is completely isolated. Hall said that while they attempted to pump the water out, it would put the water into the same ditch. She also said that digging in the area would dig up fiber, telephone wires and cables.

Once the main line is repaired, the water will be flushed prior to the valve being opened. There will also be a boil water order possibly issued.

Operators will be out to inspect the area Monday morning around 5:00 a.m. If enough water drains from the area, they will be able to get to work.

