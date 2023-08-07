Metropolis to recognize two influential Americans with dedication ceremony

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - Two influential Americans, Oscar Micheaux and Annie Turnbo Malone, will be publicly recognized in Metropolis tomorrow at noon.

On August 7, at 12:00 p.m., a public dedication ceremony will be held to establish historical markers from the Illinois State Historical Society in front of the Chamber of Commerce Building on Market Street.

Oscar Micheaux was America’s first major African American filmmaker and is considered the predecessor of directors like Tyler Perry and Spike Lee. Annie Turnbo Malone is known as the founder of African-American cosmetology and the first female African American millionaire. Both were born and raised in Massac County and achieved notable success during an era of extreme racial discrimination.

Reverend Orlando McReynolds of First Missionary Baptist Church in Metropolis is responsible for establishing the markers to educate the public about the two figures. Rev. McReynolds said that both are recognized so much internationally, they deserve to receive more recognition in their hometown.

“Oscar Micheaux & Annie Turnbo Malone are recognized both nationally and internationally. I thought it was only right that they receive recognition in their hometown of Metropolis,” said McReynolds. “In a time and era of African-American history being excluded and eliminated from school curriculums, we hope that this will be a lasting testimony of local African-American cultural contributions.”

During the ceremony, Rev. McReynolds and other local officials will give remarks. If it rains, the ceremony will be held in the Metropolis Chamber of Commerce.

