Man killed trying to cross Route 67 in St. Francois Co.

A 50-year-old man from Farmington, Mo., was walking across US 67 when he was struck by a GMC...
A 50-year-old man from Farmington, Mo., was walking across US 67 when he was struck by a GMC Acadia.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed after he was struck by a car while trying to cross Route 67 in St. Francois County Sunday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop C, this happened just after 9 p.m. Sunday on Missouri 221 at the Northbound US 67 entrance ramp. A 50-year-old man from Farmington, Mo., was walking across US 67 when he was struck by a GMC Acadia. He was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead at 9:37 p.m. The driver of the GMC Acadia was uninjured and there are no reports of them being charged with any wrongdoing.

MSHP was assisted on scene by the Farmington Police Department and the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Office.

