Man accused of threatening Cape Girardeau officers

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is accused of making threats online to kill Cape Girardeau police officers.

Thomas E. Clemens, 36, is facing a charge of first-degree making a terroristic threat.

According to court documents, police were called to a home on Dumais Drive around 1:40 p.m. on Thursday, August 3 for a welfare check.

After they confirmed a woman at the home was unharmed, they say Clemens began aggressively shouting and trying to force them off his property.

Court documents state Clemens posted on his public Facebook profile, making open threats to officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

He’s accused of saying he was going to kill Cape Girardeau police in six different Facebook posts.

