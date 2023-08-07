Man accused of threatening Cape Girardeau officers

Heartland Votes
Thomas E. Clemens, 36, is facing a charge of first-degree making a terroristic threat.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is accused of making threats online to kill Cape Girardeau police officers.

According to court documents, police were called to a home on Dumais Drive around 1:40 p.m. on Thursday, August 3 for a welfare check.

After they confirmed a woman at the home was unharmed, they say Clemens began aggressively shouting and trying to force them off his property.

Court documents state Clemens posted on his public Facebook profile, making open threats to officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

He’s accused of saying he was going to kill Cape Girardeau police in six different Facebook posts.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

