How to stay safe when encountering a black bear

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Have you ever spotted a black bear?

Nate Bowersock with the Missouri Department of Conservation said there’s a growing population of black bears in Missouri, but unless it’s a mother bear protecting her cubs, they don’t pose much risk to humans.

“In most cases, bears are not a danger to people,” Bowersock said. “They’re just looking for food. This time of year there’s lots of fruit out there that bears are looking to eat. Really, what’s going on, it’s likely the bear’s just looking for the next meal it needs and likely will move on from one place to the next.”

A bear was spotted in a backyard on Highway C in Carter County, Mo.

The black bear population is growing about 9% according to MDC estimates, Bowersock said.

“That’s a very healthy growth rate,” he said. “Our population’s doing well. And we expect it to continue to grow.”

If you’re aware of a bear in your area, tips to avoid confrontations with bears:

take down birdfeeders

bring in pets’ food bowls

use electric fencing to deter bears from food sources

contain any other unsecured food

If they threaten livestock, owners are permitted to shoot bears under Missouri law, Bowersock said.

But under normal circumstances, you’ll have to use a non-violent approach to drive them away, such as making loud noises.

He recommends banging pots and pans if you’re in your house or honking your horn if you’re in your car.

Above all, though, keep a safe distance from the bear.

“As long as you give that bear space, everyone will be happy in these situations,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.