Gov. Pritzker signs legislation expanding youth access to prosthetics care

On Monday, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed SB 2195, also known as the “So Kids Can Move”...
By Olivia Tock
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - On Monday, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed SB 2195, also known as the “So Kids Can Move” initiative, which will allow thousands of children and youth with limb loss or limb difference to afford prosthetic care, allowing them to participate in physical activities.

According to a release from the governor’s office, this bill requires insurance coverage for medically necessary prosthetic or custom orthotic devices to maximize the patient’s whole-body health and function. It also amends the Accident and Health Article of the Ill. Insurance Code and codifies that with respect to an enrollee at any age, coverage of a prosthetic or custom orthotic device shall be provided.

“Our children deserve quality healthcare and today we take another step to make that a reality,” said Gov. Pritzker. “I’m proud to sign this legislation into law that will provide thousands of children with the appropriate prosthetic care they need to participate in physical activities—ensuring they can remain active and healthy.”

American Orthotic and Prosthetic Association Executive Director Eve Lee, MBA, CAE, says that by signing this legislation into law, the healthcare inequity for those living with limb loss and limb difference in the state is finally being addressed.

“Ultimately, thousands of lives, including the lives of the numerous advocates who were instrumental in getting this legislation passed will be impacted,” Lee said.

This legislation makes Ill. the fourth state in the nation to pass this act.

