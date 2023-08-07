Gov. Pritzker signs bill to possibly create new state flag

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill on Monday, August 7 which creates a commission to explore the creation of a new state flag.

Senate Bill 1818 creates the Illinois Flag Commission, which will make recommendations to the General Assembly on whether the current state flag should be replaced with a redesigned flag.

The commission will be made up of the secretary of state, three members appointed by the governor, four members appointed by the president of the senate and four members appointed by the minority leader of the House of Representatives, the state superintendent of education and chairperson of the Board of the Illinois State Museum.

According to a release from the governor’s office, by September 2024, the commission will select no more than 10 potential flags and submit a report to the General Assembly by December 2024.

“Throughout our 205-year history, Illinois has boasted two official state flags—and it may be time we create a new one that exemplifies the values of our great state,” Governor JB Pritzker said in the release. “Today, I am proud to sign SB1818 to establish the Illinois Flag Commission to aid us in this process as we decide what our future flag should represent.”

According to the release, prior to this, Illinois has had two official state flags. The first was adopted on July 6, 1915, after a campaign by Ella Park Laurence, state regent of the Daughters of the American Revolution. They say 35 designs for the flag were submitted and the winner was made by Lucy Derwent.

The flag became law on July 6, 1915.

In September 1969, according to the release, the original flag was amended to carry the state’s name so it was easily identifiable.

The next move to design a new state flag started with Governor Ogilvie. The former governor created a committee to develop specifications for a new state flag to make the design and color uniform when being reproduced by flag makers.

According to the governor’s office, Sanford Hutchinson, of Greenfield, had previously researched the official design of the state seal and submitted a flag design that was accepted by the committee, the secretary of state and the governor.

It became the official flag of Illinois on July 1, 1970.

