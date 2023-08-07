First Alert Monday Morning Outlook

A cold front moving through this Monday morning will make for a pretty nice start to the work week. With warm, humid air in place there is still a slight chance of a few strong thunderstorms developing during the morning, but eventually it will turn into a breezy and relatively pleasant late summer day, thanks to northwest winds and lower dew points. Official afternoon highs look to be in the low 80s northeast to upper 80s southwest. Overnight will be a bit cooler thanks to clearing skies and lower humidity levels….lows Tuesday morning will be a bit below average.

After a warm and dry Tuesday, active weather will return for Tuesday night into Wednesday as warmer and more humid air makes a return from the south. Already outlooked for a risk of severe on Wednesday, as a couple rounds of thunderstorms look possible…one in the early morning and perhaps again later in the day. Another round of storms looks possible later in the week as well.

