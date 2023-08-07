Heartland Votes
First Alert: A few strong, morning thunderstorms possible; cooler afternoon

Sunshine peeks through the clouds after a shower in Murphysboro, Ill.
Sunshine peeks through the clouds after a shower in Murphysboro, Ill.(Source: CNews/Roger)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:29 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(KFVS) - There is a slight chance a few strong thunderstorms could develop this morning as a cold front moves into the Heartland.

This afternoon is looking breezy, pleasant and less humid.

Highs will be in the low 80s northeast to upper 80s southwest.

Overnight will be a bit cooler, thanks to clearing skies and lower humidity.

Lows Tuesday morning will be a bit below average in the low to mid 60s.

After a dry and warm Tuesday, storm chances arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday as warmer and more humid air returns from the south.

A couple rounds of thunderstorms look possible on Wednesday, one in the early morning and possibly again later in the day.

The Heartland is outlooked for a risk of severe storms on Wednesday.

Another round of storms looks possible later in the week as well.

