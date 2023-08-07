First Alert: A few strong, morning thunderstorms possible; cooler afternoon
(KFVS) - There is a slight chance a few strong thunderstorms could develop this morning as a cold front moves into the Heartland.
This afternoon is looking breezy, pleasant and less humid.
Highs will be in the low 80s northeast to upper 80s southwest.
Overnight will be a bit cooler, thanks to clearing skies and lower humidity.
Lows Tuesday morning will be a bit below average in the low to mid 60s.
After a dry and warm Tuesday, storm chances arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday as warmer and more humid air returns from the south.
A couple rounds of thunderstorms look possible on Wednesday, one in the early morning and possibly again later in the day.
The Heartland is outlooked for a risk of severe storms on Wednesday.
Another round of storms looks possible later in the week as well.
