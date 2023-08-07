Eldorado residents picking up after powerful storm takes down tree limbs, powerlines

ELDORADO, Ill. (KFVS) - Clean up is underway in southern Illinois after strong storms moved through the Heartland overnight.

We’re told nearly all the power has been restored, but it was a scary night for folks in southern Illinois.

Many residents in Eldorado had tree limbs down, some even on their roofs causing damage. As many of the homeowners spent Monday, August 7 cleaning up, they told us it’s going to take a while to pick up the pieces.

“We’ve had storms before but nothing like this,” said Vena Stacy.

Stacy lives with her daughter in Eldorado. She said all she remembers from the Sunday night storm is a loud boom and the next thing they knew, a massive tree landed on their home.

“It landed on my living room and my bedroom. But we’re both okay and that’s the main thing and neither one of us got hurt. And that’s a blessing right there,” said Stacy.

People across Eldorado picked up the pieces Monday.

“My luck cannot get any worse, ‘cause we had just got that car and it’s just like, man it feels like we just tossed all that money down the garbage because we shan’t know this was going to happen,” said Brooklyn Peaver, Eldorado resident.

Peaver said the storm was over before she knew it. But it left her and her family a bit shaken.

“Honestly, my heart sank like down to my feet. I didn’t know what to do, there was no tornado sirens, so I was like if I don’t hear tornado sirens what are we supposed to do? So I was like, ‘mom I’m not waking them up yet until we hear those.’ We seen the flame, like the power line coming down, that’s when we were like, ‘okay we might have to wake them up,’ but we were just glad they weren’t in the front part of the house,” said Peaver.

Stacy said many neighbors checked to see if they were okay. She said she’s still stunned.

“I can’t believe it. It’s just amazing that it didn’t go through my bedroom and land on my bed and me in it,” said Stacy.

Many of the people we talked with in Eldorado said they’re hoping for better weather so they can continue to clean up.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.