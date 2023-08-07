Dyersburg police investigating gun theft at outdoor store

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after several guns were stolen early Sunday morning from a hunting and outdoor store.

According to the Dyersburg Police Department, they responded to an alarm call around 4 a.m. on Sunday, August 6 at Cypress Creek, in the 300 block of N. Highway 51 Bypass.

When officers arrived, they found an open door and they cleared the building. They determined an unknown number of guns had been stolen during the burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 285-TIPS, 311 or the Criminal Investigation Division at 288-7679.

