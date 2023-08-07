Heartland Votes
Dog rescued after bitten five times by copperhead on hike

By Keaton Hall
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A dog needed to be rescued after it was bitten by a copperhead snake while on a hike in Wolfe County.

Officials with the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team said they received a call of a dog in distress near Turtle Back Arch around 1 p.m. on Sunday.

They said the dog was unable to walk and had swelling on its back legs.

The dog’s owners had carried the canine on their back for around a mile before meeting up with the rescue team.

The dog was administered Benadryl and carried out.

In a post on Facebook, the rescue team said the dog, Sasha, was taken to a veterinary hospital in Lexington.

There they found Sasha had been bitten five times by a copperhead on both of her back legs.

“We wish “Sasha” a speedy recovery and commend the owners for working so hard to get her out quickly,” the post said.

