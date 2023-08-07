Heartland Votes
Dispute between neighbors leads to arrest for attempted murder in Dyersburg, Tenn.

A dispute between neighbors led to an arrest for attempted murder in Dyersburg, Tennessee.
A dispute between neighbors led to an arrest for attempted murder in Dyersburg, Tennessee.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KFVS) - A dispute between neighbors led to an arrest for attempted murder on Sunday evening.

Terrence West, 70, of Dyersburg, was taken into custody on a charge of attempted first-degree murder.

He was also charged with possession of a schedule II drug after police say they found suspected methamphetamine in his vehicle.

On Sunday, August 6, around 7 p.m., police responded to the area of Vaughn and Watkins Street for a reported shooting.

Officers say they found a 32-year-old Dyersburg man with a gunshot wound to the neck. They say witnesses identified West as the shooter. He had left the scene before officers arrived.

The victim was airlifted to a Memphis hospital.

According to police, the shooting allegedly occurred over a dispute earlier in the day.

At around 11 p.m., an officer patrolling the area found West’s vehicle parked behind a home on Doyle and Fakes Street. Police say West was inside the vehicle and refused to surrender.

Additional officers responded, including K-9 Axel, before West finally surrendered. He was taken into custody after a brief struggle.

