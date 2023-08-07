City council leaders to discuss grant request to improve Cape La Croix Trail

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Repairs could be coming to the Cape La Croix Trail in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

At tonight’s meeting, the city manager is expected to ask the Cape Girardeau City Council to approve a grant request to improve the trail.

The proposal would expand the width of the trail from eight feet to twelve feet from the Bloomfield Road underpass to the Shawnee Sports Complex.

It will fix an area which has been closed due to erosion and level sections where tree roots have damaged the concrete.

The wooden planks on the pedestrian bridges would also be replaced with new rubber composite planks.

If approved, the grant request will need to be sent to the Mo. Department of Transportation later this month.

