Carbondale Peace Coalition remember Hiroshima nuke 78 years later

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - One Southern Illinois group is remembering the dropping of the hydrogen bomb and is fighting for peace.

August 6, 2023 marks 78 years since the first use of Nuclear Weapons, when the US dropped a hydrogen bomb on Hiroshima, Japan, in World War II.

Georgann Hartzog is the president of the Carbondale Peace Coalition. Hartzog said the use of nuclear weapons in the past makes her anxious.

“It’s anxiety provoking and I have felt anxiety for the last forty years,” said Hartzog. “So at some point, you just have to put one foot in front of the other.”

Dennis Connolly is a member of the group and said he wants to choose other options than nuclear weapons.

“We could change, we got that choice ourselves,” said Connolly. “We could have a transformation for the better if we allow it.”

Another member, Gary Shepherd said he agrees but doesn’t believe it will be easy.

“We cannot just wave a magic wand to get rid of all violence, oppression in the world, it has to be done with hard work, sloggin in the trenches,” said Shepherd.

But Shepherd said his focus is on the kids.

“The thing about it to me is children,” said Shepherd. “The children are the future and we don’t want to take their future away.”

Looking forward, Hartzog said she hopes this event will let others remember.

“We want to keep that in our minds, in the forefront to remember,” said Hartzog.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.