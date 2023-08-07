Cape Girardeau police investigating multiple shots fired on Good Hope St.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after multiple shots fired Monday afternoon, August 7.

According to Patrolman Bobby Newton with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, at around 3 p.m. there were around 15 shots fired in the 1600 block of Good Hope Street.

Cape Girardeau police are investigating multiple shots fired in the 1600 block of Good Hope Street on Monday afternoon, August 7. (KFVS)

He said witnesses told them a vehicle sped from the scene. It hit a stop sign.

Police say at least two vehicles were involved, but they don’t have descriptions of the vehicles at this time.

According to Newton, there were no reports of injuries, nor damage.

Officers are collecting evidence at the scene and checking the area for surveillance video.

