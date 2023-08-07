Cape Girardeau police investigating multiple reports of shots fired Sunday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating multiple reports of shots fired on Sunday, August 6.

According to Patrolman Bobby Newton, at around 2 a.m. an officer hear several gunshots in the area of Sprigg and Normal. At the scene, the officer found evidence of shots being fired, but no property damage, injuries nor arrests have been reported.

At around 5 a.m. officers responded to the 400 block of S. Benton for a report of shots fired. Newton said there were no arrests, injuries nor property damage reported with this incident.

Officers also responded to the 100 block of S. Hanover around 9 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the area. They found one home had been hit by apparent bullets.

Newton said officers collected evidence and the investigation is ongoing. No reports of injuries and no arrests have been made, as of Monday afternoon, August 7.

You can leave an anonymous tip by texting “CAPEPD” to 847411 or calling 573-339-6313.

