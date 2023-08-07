Heartland Votes
Another comfortable day tomorrow, watching for storms Wednesday

By Grant Dade
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Afternoon Heartland. We saw mostly cloudy skies across most of the area this afternoon and this helped keep temperatures down below average across most of the Heartland. We are expecting skies to clear later this evening allowing for temperatures to fall into the 60s by midnight. This will likely cause a few areas of fog to develop by morning. Low temperatures will be in the lower to middle 60s. For you Tuesday we will see patchy fog early followed by partly sunny skies. Highs will reach the middle 80s. We are watching the possibility for two rounds of storms on Wednesday. There is a chance some of these storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds being the main threat. There will also be a chance of flooding in a few areas if the storm complexes move over the same area.

