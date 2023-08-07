Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

3 killed after firefighting helicopters collide in midair in Southern California, officials say

Fire officials address the media after two helicopters collide while battling a fire in California. (Source: CALFIRE/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABAZON, Calif. (AP) - Three people were killed after two firefighting helicopters collided in Southern California on Sunday while fighting a blaze in Riverside County, emergency officials said.

One of the helicopters landed safely. “Unfortunately, the second helicopter crashed and tragically all three members perished, which included one Cal Fire Division chief, one Cal Fire captain and one contract client pilot,” Cal Fire Southern Region Chief David Fulcher said during a news conference early Monday.

Fulcher did not identify the victims.

Cal Fire and Riverside County Fire Department resources were dispatched to a reported structure fire near the intersection of Broadway Street and South Ronda Avenue in the community of Cabazon, Fulcher said.

Emergency officials say three people were killed after two firefighting helicopters collided in...
Emergency officials say three people were killed after two firefighting helicopters collided in Southern California while fighting a blaze in Riverside County.(Source: KABC via CNN)

Shortly after the arrival of the first engine company, the fire was reported to have extended into the vegetation and a full wildland fire dispatch was initiated, which included fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft.

While battling the blaze, the two helicopters collided. The crash caused an additional 4-acre (1.6-hectare) fire, which was extinguished.

“Although this was a tragic event, we are also thankful today that it wasn’t worse,” Fulcher said. “The individuals in the first helicopter were able to able to land safely without incident and no one else was hurt.”

The helicopter pilot was performing work under contract with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, fire captain and spokesman Richard Cordova said Sunday evening.

The crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports all lanes are reopened after a multi-vehicle crash that...
2 injured in multi-vehicle crash on US 60 at Rte. F in Stoddard Co.; all lanes reopened
One man was injured after his commercial motor vehicle overturned on US 60 in Stoddard County
US 60 blocked after tractor trailer overturned
It’s a foggy start to your Sunday, with cloudy conditions for most of the day, but you can...
First Alert: Dry, cloudy morning; chance of rain, thunderstorms later today
Power outages are being reported as storms moved through the Heartland Sunday night into early...
Power outages reported in the Heartland 8/7
Those in the Heartland got to tour the Motor Vessel Mississippi today at the Cape Girardeau...
Motor Vessel Mississippi in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Multiple passengers dead after charter bus crashes in Pennsylvania, police say
Power outages are being reported as storms moved through the Heartland Sunday night into early...
Power outages reported in the Heartland 8/7
A patient is transported by ambulance outside the Los Angeles Community Hospital in East Los...
Attacks at US medical centers show why health care is one of the nation’s most violent fields
Fire officials address the media after two helicopters collide while battling a fire in...
Helicopter collision: 'Thankful it wasn't worse,' officials say