1 person arrested in connection with Carbondale arson investigation

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - One person was arrested in connection with an arson investigation.

Mylena G. Fruits, 35, of Carbondale, was arrested for arson, criminal damage to property by arson and criminal damage to property.

According to Carbondale police, officers and firefighters responded to a fire in the 900 block of West Sycamore Street around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 6.

They say the building was vacant and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was determined to be arson.

Fruits was arrested during the course of the investigation and booked into the Jackson County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121 or anonymously to Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS (2677) or Murphysboro/Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 618-687-COPS.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.