US 60 blocked after tractor trailer overturned

One man was injured after his commercial motor vehicle overturned on US 60 in Stoddard County
One man was injured after his commercial motor vehicle overturned on US 60 in Stoddard County(Jesse Mondy)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DUDLEY, Mo. (KFVS) - US 60 was blocked earlier today after a tractor trailer overturned just east of Dudley.

On August 5, US 60 Eastbound was blocked for an undetermined time by an overturned commercial motor vehicle. According to Sergeant Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E, the driver was injured.

A wrecker was called to remove the vehicle. Troopers have cleared the scene and the road is back open.

