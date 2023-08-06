Traffic Alert: KY 286 blocked by crash near McCracken-Ballard County Line

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports KY 286 is blocked by a crash near the McCracken-Ballard County Line.

According to a release from KYTC, a U-Haul truck pulling another vehicle crashed, blocking both directions of travel between KY 1367/Hamburg Road and KY 726/McKendree Church Rd. The roadway is blocked along KY 286 near the 0.5mm.

The estimated duration is two hours. McCracken Emergency Management has crews on the scene assisting with detours.

Drivers traveling between Paducah and Wickliffe are asked to self-detour via U.S. 60 to avoid delays.

