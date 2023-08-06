Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Traffic Alert: KY 286 blocked by crash near McCracken-Ballard County Line

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports KY 286 is blocked by a crash near the...
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports KY 286 is blocked by a crash near the McCracken-Ballard County Line.(MGN)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports KY 286 is blocked by a crash near the McCracken-Ballard County Line.

According to a release from KYTC, a U-Haul truck pulling another vehicle crashed, blocking both directions of travel between KY 1367/Hamburg Road and KY 726/McKendree Church Rd. The roadway is blocked along KY 286 near the 0.5mm.

The estimated duration is two hours. McCracken Emergency Management has crews on the scene assisting with detours.

Drivers traveling between Paducah and Wickliffe are asked to self-detour via U.S. 60 to avoid delays.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outages are being reported as storms moved through the Heartland this week.
Power outages reported in the Heartland 8/6
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
One man was injured after his commercial motor vehicle overturned on US 60 in Stoddard County
US 60 blocked after tractor trailer overturned
Heavy rainfall is causing some roads to become impassable in the Heartland.
Flash flooding impacting roads in the Heartland
After some showers and thunderstorms early this morning, we will have a brief period of dry but...
First Alert: More active weather this weekend

Latest News

Heavy rainfall is causing some roads to become impassable in the Heartland.
Flash flooding impacting roads in the Heartland
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced the westbound lanes on Interstate 24 will be...
Traffic Alert: I-24 westbound reduced to one lane at U.S. 68 Cadiz Exit 65 interchange in Trigg Co.
For a second morning in a row, a swath of heavy rains has inundated roads in Sikeston. This is...
Flooded streets reported in Sikeston after new round of heavy rains
It reopened at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 4.
Lone Oak Rd. in Paducah reopens after gas leak