Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Tracking storms tonight before a break from the rain

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Madeline Parker
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sunday had a pretty calm start, Heartland, but now we are tracking the chance for storms, especially across southern Illinois. There is a tornado watch in effect for Jefferson and Perry counties in southern Illinois until 10 pm, with the greatest threat for severe weather being between 5 and 10 pm, as the warm front pushes north of I-64. This is a conditional threat, meaning there is a good chance storms will stay north of I-64. The Storm Prediction Center has the majority of the Heartland at a slight risk for severe weather.

Monday looks calmer, with some windy conditions but less rain. Temperatures start in the 80s, and the partly cloudy skies will continue into Tuesday. More storm chances move in on Wednesday, before another break. Then we are expecting more rain and storms next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outages are being reported as storms moved through the Heartland this week.
Power outages reported in the Heartland 8/6
One man was injured after his commercial motor vehicle overturned on US 60 in Stoddard County
US 60 blocked after tractor trailer overturned
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Heavy rainfall is causing some roads to become impassable in the Heartland.
Flash flooding impacting roads in the Heartland
After some showers and thunderstorms early this morning, we will have a brief period of dry but...
First Alert: More active weather this weekend

Latest News

The United States Geological Survey reports a small earthquake was recorded Saturday afternoon,...
M2.2 earthquake recorded near Tiptonville, Tenn.
Foggy conditions for this morning
A foggy start to your Sunday, with a chance of thunderstorms later this evening
First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 8/6
First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 8/6
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Storm potential this evening and for Sunday