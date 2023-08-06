Tracking storms tonight before a break from the rain

Sunday had a pretty calm start, Heartland, but now we are tracking the chance for storms, especially across southern Illinois. There is a tornado watch in effect for Jefferson and Perry counties in southern Illinois until 10 pm, with the greatest threat for severe weather being between 5 and 10 pm, as the warm front pushes north of I-64. This is a conditional threat, meaning there is a good chance storms will stay north of I-64. The Storm Prediction Center has the majority of the Heartland at a slight risk for severe weather.

Monday looks calmer, with some windy conditions but less rain. Temperatures start in the 80s, and the partly cloudy skies will continue into Tuesday. More storm chances move in on Wednesday, before another break. Then we are expecting more rain and storms next weekend.

