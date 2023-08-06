Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Police: Louisiana man arrested after toddler shot in head while sleeping in apartment

FILE - A child was shot in the head while sleeping in bed, police say.
FILE - A child was shot in the head while sleeping in bed, police say.(File image - Pixabay)
By Ken Daley and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A sleeping 3-year-old boy was shot in the head early Sunday when a bullet shot through the wall of an adjacent apartment in New Orleans, WVUE reports.

The child is hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said. New Orleans police arrested 22-year-old neighbor Javonte Shelton in connection with the shooting.

Authorities said Shelton was “dry firing his weapon” inside his apartment when he discharged a round through the wall, striking the sleeping boy in the adjacent apartment around 12:19 a.m. The shooting occurred in the 8500 block of the North I-10 Service Road, near Crowder Boulevard.

Records show Shelton was booked into the Orleans Justice Center jail at 9:42 a.m. Sunday on single counts of second-degree battery and obstruction of justice.

Police say the child was taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS personnel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outages are being reported as storms moved through the Heartland this week.
Power outages reported in the Heartland 8/6
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
One man was injured after his commercial motor vehicle overturned on US 60 in Stoddard County
US 60 blocked after tractor trailer overturned
Heavy rainfall is causing some roads to become impassable in the Heartland.
Flash flooding impacting roads in the Heartland
After some showers and thunderstorms early this morning, we will have a brief period of dry but...
First Alert: More active weather this weekend

Latest News

America Ferrera, from left, Simu Liu, Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, Ryan Gosling and Greta Gerwig...
‘Barbie’ joins $1 billion club, breaks another record for female directors
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports KY 286 is blocked by a crash near the...
Traffic Alert: KY 286 reopened after crash near McCracken-Ballard County Line
Security video shows a bike thief stopping to pet and love on a golden retriever.
Suspected bicycle burglar stops to befriend golden retriever
Security video shows a bike thief stopping to pet and love on a golden retriever. (SOURCE: SAN...
Suspected bicycle burglar stops to befriend golden retriever