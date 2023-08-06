Heartland Votes
New Madrid County crash sends five people to hospital, including three juveniles

(Source: MGN)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MATTHEWS, Mo. (KFVS) - Five people, including three juveniles, were sent to the hospital after a vehicle accident in New Madrid County.

On August 6, around 1:45 p.m., the vehicle was going Eastbound on Highway H, one half mile west of Matthews. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the crash occurred as the vehicle struck standing water in the roadway. The vehicle then ran off the right side of the road and overturned.

The driver was identified as 39-year-old Karron Carter of Blytheville, Arkansas. The occupants include 64-year-old Leatha Yowk, two 12-year-olds, and one 15-year-old, all from Blytheville as well.

Carter and the occupants were all transported by ambulance to the St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. They all received minor injuries.

